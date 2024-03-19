PSA: Watch out for Dragon's Dogma 2 spoilers

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2024, by the looks of things. Elevating the greatness of the original game with a new story, world, updated graphics and more, a lot of us are excited to make our Arisen and step into the game this Friday.

However, because of some getting their codes early, there are spoilers out in the wild, unfortunately. As with any big game nowadays, it might be worth muting Dragon's Dogma 2 in your social media feed to avoid spoilers and the like.

If you want to go in completely fresh, just keep an eye out online until Friday. At that point, even more spoilers are likely to flood your feed, so if you're not going to cram the entire game in a weekend, you're going to want to be careful even after launch.

Thanks, Eurogamer.