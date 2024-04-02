PSA: This new co-op horror game is free for a few more hours

Coming from the developer behind Totally Accurate Battlegrounds and Knightfall, Content Warning is a new co-op horror game where you and your small team of fame seekers have to try and film spooky content without dying.

It's a bit like Lethal Company except instead of trying to just earn a living wage, you're trying to become famous on SpookTube, Content Warning's play on YouTube. The game has only just released, and is free for its first 24 hours.

That 24-hour period ends at 9AM on the 2nd of April in Pacific Time, but over here in the UK and Europe we get a few more hours to grab the game for free. If you act fast, you can grab Content Warning for free before 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST, after which it'll be £6.99.