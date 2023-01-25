PSA: The Xbox Developer Direct is set for 8pm GMT tonight

HQ

Don't forget to clear your schedule this evening if you're a fan of all things Xbox. The long-awaited Developer Direct show is set to be held at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET today, and will be dishing out further details on at least four titles, with those being; Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and what's next for The Elder Scrolls Online.

We say at least four, as recent rumours have even suggested that we'll be hearing about Tango Gameworks next project, now that Ghostwire: Tokyo is in the books.

We're expecting to learn about exact release dates for the three upcoming games, most likely with an extra batch of gameplay to gawk over, and as for ESO, this will most likely give us an idea of what the next major adventure will be following High Isle's release in mid-2022. If this is something that takes your fancy, be sure to stick around after the showcase for a dedicated, standalone look at this next ESO addition.

Xbox has not actually stated how long the Developer Direct will be, but considering the ESO Global Reveal Event is set for 20:45 GMT / 21:45 CET, we think it's fair to assume the show will be 45 minutes long. So, be sure to plan that into your evening, and catch all of the announcements and news on either YouTube or Twitch.