PSA: The BAFTA Games Awards are tonight, here's how/when you can watch

While The Game Awards might be the ceremony celebrating games with the most eyes on it, across the pond the BAFTAs are probably the biggest and most prestigious video game award ceremony. For us Brits, it's worth the wait into the next year to see who ends up taking home one of those weird face mask award things.

Plenty of talent from all across the gaming industry is expected to appear tonight, with the show starting at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST, streaming live from YouTube and Twitch. If you want to catch all the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, too, that starts at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST.

In terms of what we can expect at the show, it seems like it'll be yet another big night for Larian Studios and Baldur's Gate III. Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are also up for multiple awards, filling out the leading games with familiar names from other awards shows.

This marks the 20th BAFTA Games ceremony as well, which started back in 2003 and was a big step forward for recognising games as an art form equivalent to movies, music, and more.

Will you be watching the BAFTAs tonight?