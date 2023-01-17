PSA: Stadia shuts down in less than two days

HQ

If you are/were an avid Google Stadia user, be sure to remember to transfer all of your data to other platforms as soon as you can. Because in the next couple of days, the platform will officially shut down, meaning you won't be able to play any of the games you own there or access the data you had amassed on the game streaming platform.

The exact shut down date and time will be January 19 at 7:59 GMT / 8:59 CET, so be sure to ensure that your Ubisoft games have been made available elsewhere, that Destiny 2 has cross save enabled so that your Guardians survive the closure, and so forth.