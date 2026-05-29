PSA: Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal kicks off earlier tomorrow, here's why

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Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal meet in the 2025/26 Champions League final on Saturday, May 30 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, and for the first time, the match will take place in the afternoon instead of the evening. The usual kick off time, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST, has been moved up three hours, to 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST.

UEFA announced it last August, citing a few reasons, mostly making it more accessible and inclusive, offering fans "the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season", said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. For supporters going to the stadium, especially those with children, it will make it easier to go and also leave: better public transport and more security during daytime, while host cities will find it easier to organise the thousands of fans and benefit from the economic impact of the celebrations, as most bars and restaurants would still be open when the match ends.

It is the biggest change since the Champions League final changed from midweek to Saturday (which happened first in 2010). So if you want to watch the final tomorrow Saturday, remember that it starts at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST. What do you think of this change?