news
Project Athia

PS5-exclusive Project Athia unveiled

We got our first glimpse of a fantastical world and new hero with spectacular powers. And dragons.

Project Athia was one of the many next-gen games unveiled during Sony's PlayStation 5 blowout tonight. Developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, the game has been "designed exclusively for PlayStation 5".

As revealed during the trailer, the game's mysterious protagonist finds herself in a strange land with menacing, glowing wolves and, as we saw at the end of the trailer, a dragon. We also see some crazy parkour across great natural divides, roots coming out of the ground on demand, and more. We're told "she will rise" but we're not told when.

