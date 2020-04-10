Cookies

PS5 won't look like this, but we wouldn't mind it if it did

The fan-made mock-up of the upcoming console looks pretty sweet, as Sony keeps us waiting on the big reveal.

In previous generations, there have been plenty of so-called leaks with pictures of the upcoming consoles that claim to be real (the overwhelming majority weren't, however). This generation, powerful rendering tools can be found online for free and we haven't seen a whole lot of fake images, but rather plenty of self-confessed mockups made by fans.

And now another goodie has been posted on Reddit with a PS5 design that takes its inspiration from the very first PlayStation. We think it's pretty cool and therefore decided to share it with you, dear readers.

As you can see below, PlayStation 5 won't look like this - but it would be cool if it did, right?

All images from Reddit


