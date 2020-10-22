PS5 supports 6 streaming platforms at launch, more coming

You're watching Advertisements

Do you remember when video games companies were promoting new consoles as media centres? Customer's answers was that they wanted a videogame system first and foremost, but any addition is always better and that's why PlayStation 5 will be a video and music player, supporting six big streaming platforms from the get go. And with no need for extra downloads.

Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube apps will be ready on the 12th of November, with others like Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, and Peacock confirmed too for a later date. Streaming apps won't be mixed within games, but in a dedicated space accessible from the home screen or with a tap of the Media Remote.

On the topic of that, this is the new Media controller for PlayStation 5, featuring dedicated buttons to directly launch four of the former apps (Disney+ Netflix, Spotify and YouTube). Then, you'll find the typical function buttons; play, pause, fast-forward, fast-rewind, volume up or down, and even turn on and off for the TV and the console. It will cost €29.00 (£24.99).