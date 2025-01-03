PS5 set to mirror PS4's lifespan

HQ

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Hideaki Nishino, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, laid out his thoughts on the future of PlayStation. He confirmed that the PS5 will likely follow the same lifespan as the PS4, sticking around for years—even once the next-gen PS6 makes its debut. While the gaming world is buzzing about the upcoming console, Nishino made it clear that the PS5 will continue to receive new games and updates for the foreseeable future. Simply put, there's plenty of life left in the current system.

Nishino emphasized that, while new hardware will eventually come to market, it's all about the timing and tech advances. As he pointed out, PS4 games are still going strong today, and the same will likely happen with the PS5. In other words, even after the PS6 arrives—possibly as early as 2027 or 2028—the PS5 will continue to be a major player in the gaming scene. It seems Sony is in no rush to phase out their current console.

With the PS5 Pro now out and the PS6 rumors flying thick and fast, how long do you think the PS5 will continue to hold its ground?