PS5 sales have surpassed 30 million units

Sony has announced that PlayStation 5 has now surpassed the milestone of selling 30 million units ever since it debuted back in late 2020. Revealed during Sony's CES keynote conference, the technology company also revealed that December 2022 was the biggest month yet for PS5 console sales.

No doubt these sales figures are driven by the incredibly successful God of War: Ragnarök that debuted at the tail end of the year, and also the promising array that Sony has lined up for 2023 (including the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth).