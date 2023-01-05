Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PS5 sales have surpassed 30 million units

And December 2022 was the biggest month ever for the console's sales.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony has announced that PlayStation 5 has now surpassed the milestone of selling 30 million units ever since it debuted back in late 2020. Revealed during Sony's CES keynote conference, the technology company also revealed that December 2022 was the biggest month yet for PS5 console sales.

"December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales, bringing the total to more than 30 million units sold worldwide."

No doubt these sales figures are driven by the incredibly successful God of War: Ragnarök that debuted at the tail end of the year, and also the promising array that Sony has lined up for 2023 (including the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth).

PS5 sales have surpassed 30 million units


Loading next content