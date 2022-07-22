Cookies

news

PS5 sales dropped 44% in Europe during the first half of 2022

Both Switch and Xbox Series S/X had increases in sales.

HQ

The European sales numbers are in for the first six months of 2022, and GamesIndustry.biz has summed everything up in a new report. It turns out that it's been a tough first half of the year with a 21% drop in console sales compared to the same period in 2021.

The sole reason for this drop is PlayStation 5, with sales down almost 44%. Switch did better though and actually increased in sales by 7%, and Xbox Series S/X rose by 9%. Despite the huge drop for PlayStation 5 (which probably is mainly related to shortages), it still was the second most sold console on the European market, with Switch as an expected number one and Xbox Series S/X as number three on our shores.

The report also reveals that Elden Ring is "comfortably" the best selling game of the year so far in Europe.

