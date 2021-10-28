PS5 sales are now up to 13.4 million

HQ

Sony has announced that the PS5 has now sold 13.4 million units since launching last November. This is an increase of 3.3 million from the last quarter where the manufacturer revealed that it had passed the grand milestone of 10 million. How does this compare to the PS4? Well, the last-gen machine was able to sell 13.5 million units in the same time frame, so things are pretty much neck and neck for the time being.

Software sales also remained on the increase within this quarter too. Sony has reported that 76.4 million units were sold compared to 63.6 million in the last quarter. This was likely fuelled by some of the excellent first and third-party releases landing on PlayStation platforms recently. The last few months have seen the release of Arkane's Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Death Stranding Director's Cut - just to name a few.

Things weren't as rosy for PS4 sales though, as these dropped down from 500,000 to 200,000 this quarter. The total amount of PS4 consoles sold now stands at 116.6 million.

Thanks, Engagdget.