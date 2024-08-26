English
PS5 Pro was apparently an "open secret" at Gamescom

Several developers have reportedly confirmed that they know about the console.

Although Sony has yet to make an official announcement about the PlayStation 5 Pro, it is still expected to do so within the next few months. And how do we know this? Well, because there have reportedly been plenty of developers talking about the console during the Gamescom trade show that took place last week.

WCCFTech says they spoke to at least one developer who not only knew about it, but knew the specs, and Italian Multiplayer also spoke to several who actively knew about the platform.

Everything points to the fact that studios large and small have been given access to devkits, and that we won't have to wait very long for both a reveal and a launch. Exactly when that will be is unknown, but WCCFTech points out that an unveiling in September and a launch in November seems likely. They also summarise all the leaked specs as follows:


  • "45% performance improvement in rasterised rendering thanks to a larger GPU and faster memory

  • Hugely improved ray tracing architecture delivering 2-3x speedup on average, with peaks of 4x

  • Custom machine learning architecture that supports 300 TOPS at 8-bit to power the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling technique, Sony's version of Multi Frame Super Resolution based on the PlayStation Machine Learning (PSML) algorithm.

  • PSSR is an ML-enhanced version of Temporal Anti-Aliasing Upscaling (TAAU) that requires inputs similar to NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR and fully supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) pipelines. It also does not require per-game training like the latest version of DLSS."

