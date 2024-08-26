PS5 Pro was apparently an "open secret" at Gamescom

HQ

Although Sony has yet to make an official announcement about the PlayStation 5 Pro, it is still expected to do so within the next few months. And how do we know this? Well, because there have reportedly been plenty of developers talking about the console during the Gamescom trade show that took place last week.

WCCFTech says they spoke to at least one developer who not only knew about it, but knew the specs, and Italian Multiplayer also spoke to several who actively knew about the platform.

Everything points to the fact that studios large and small have been given access to devkits, and that we won't have to wait very long for both a reveal and a launch. Exactly when that will be is unknown, but WCCFTech points out that an unveiling in September and a launch in November seems likely. They also summarise all the leaked specs as follows: