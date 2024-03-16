PS5 Pro seemingly still set to launch fall 2024 and be 3 times faster

HQ

It's been a year since Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson claimed Sony was planning to launch a PlayStation 5 Pro in late 2024 and close to eight months since he seemingly leaked some of the mid-gen console's specifications. We're now mere days away from the Game Developers Conference starting, an event known for leaking several console plans through the years, so it was only a matter of time before more details about the PS5 Pro got out. Turns out, the time is now.

Henderson corroborates that the detailed PS5 Pro specs Moore's Law is Dead reported are real, which means the PlayStation 5 Pro will have around 33.5 teraflops (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops), can render 45% faster than the original, have accelerated ray-tracing and have some other fairly impressive upgrades.

These numbers aren't telling the entire story, however, because the mid-gen upgrade is also claimed to use the patented PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling - basically Sony's answer to AMD's FSR and Nvidia's DLSS - something the documents shared with developers say can make it possible to upscale games to 8K resolution in the future. The cherries on top are an AI Accelerator (supports 300 TOPS of 8 bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point) and custom machine learning architecture that will make games look even better.

We probably won't have to wait to long for an official unveiling of the PS5 Pro from Sony, as the console is still slated to launch towards the end of 2024. PlayStation Studios not launching any new games in its biggest franchises before April 2025 might lead to it being delayed, but we'll see if Sony wants to avoid going up against the sequel to Nintendo Switch.

What will the PS5 Pro have to offer to make you interested?