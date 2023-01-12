Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PS5 Owners More Likely to Have Just the One Console, Study Says

The Xbox Series X/S is feeling a bit like a side chick, apparently.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

New research indicates that the majority of people who own the PS5 disc version consider it the console they use the most. The same cannot be said for Xbox Series S and X owners, less than half of which would say the same about their machine.

Looking at the figures by Ampere Analysis, 71% of PS5 owners said the console was their main machine, while if we look at the numbers for Xbox Series X and S owners, these percentages drop down to 48 and 35 respectively.

The Nintendo Switch fares just better than the Xbox Series X, and 49% of those who owned the hybrid console considered it the piece of gaming kit they spend the most time with.

This supports the theory that a lot of gamers look to buy a PlayStation 5 first before supplementing their gaming experience with a Series X or S to use as a Game Pass console. However, in a curious state of affairs only 43% of those who owned the digital PS5 considered it their main console.

Ampere believes that a lot of PS5 purchasers are single-console gamers, meaning they don't see a need to have more than one machine. All this data suggests that Sony is still running strong despite the increasing popularity of Xbox's Game Pass and studio purchases.

PS5 Owners More Likely to Have Just the One Console, Study Says


Loading next content