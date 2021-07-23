PS5 owners can get six months of free Apple TV+

Apple and Sony has teamed up to bring an offer of six months worth of Apple TV+ to PlayStation 5 owners. The offer, which is available to claim now until July 22, 2022 will give those who use a PS5 a chance to watch the streaming service to catch up on its shows, such as the highly-regarded Ted Lasso (the second season has started streaming today!), and even other movies/TV series alike The Morning Show and Cherry.

To claim the deal, Sony has stated users need to find the Apple TV app on their PS5, to then download it, and follow the on-screen instructions, which ultimately lead to signing in with an Apple ID. It's as simple as that to grab the six month free trial.

After the trial ends at the end of the six month period, Sony has mentioned that the Apple TV+ subscription will auto renew for £4.99 a month.

The one thing that is worth mentioning is that the offer isn't available in all countries, but Sony has been sure to provide a list of the countries that are eligible on the page here.