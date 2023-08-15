PS5 led UK console sales in July 2023

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that a collection of old Call of Duty games were among the top-selling titles in the UK in July 2023. Well, now we can add a little bit of information in regard to console sales to boot.

As per Gamesindustry.biz, we're told that the PS5 led the way once again, with console sales being up 7% over last July, even if console and game sales are down 7% over June 2023.

The PS5 capitalised on recent deals and skyrocketed in sales with an increase of 68% year-to-date, with the jump being even higher when including August data.

As for the other consoles, Nintendo Switch came in second, with a drop in sales of 15% compared with June 2023, and a 8.5 % decrease when looking at the first seven months of 2023 compared to the first seven months of 2022.

Looking at Xbox, the Series X and S came in third, with sales down 12% compared with June 2023, and sales down 22.8% year-to-date.

Last of all, it's worth noting that PS4 sales are actually up a whopping 331% this year.