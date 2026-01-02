PS5 jailbreaking could be right around the corner as ROM keys leak

HQ

It appears that the PlayStation 5 ROM keys have been leaked. If this doesn't immediately set off any alarm bells, these keys are the most protected layer of the console's security, and are tied specifically to the hardware of the PS5.

As reported by TheCyberSecGuru, ROM keys are the "hardware root of trust," meaning that they cannot be changed via a software patch, and once people have access to them it is incredibly difficult to take that back. New ROM keys could be added to a new version of the PS5 hardware via the AMD APUs, but this would mean every PS5 sold up until this point would still be exploitable, leading to a similar scenario to what we saw with the PS3, where moddable versions of the console went for an extra cost via second-hand sellers.

Custom bootloaders, Linux support, and jailbreaking all seems like it could be on the menu soon, which raises concerns about the security of PS5 consoles. This doesn't mean you'll soon be able to find modded PS5s out in the wild, but it is a great step towards that future. If you're someone who likes to sail the seven seas as it were, you will probably be finding this good news, but if you're more of a traditionalist, this might a bit of a concern.