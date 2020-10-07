PS5 into pieces: hardware teardown video and pictures

You're watching Advertisements

Engineers and hardware aficionados love to teardown new consoles as soon as they hit the market to check the internal design, architecture and components assembly. In the case of the PlayStation 5 they must be over the moon because PlayStation just released a teardown video offering a first look at chip level.

Masayasu Ito, EVP, Hardware Engineering and Operation at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in the PlayStation Blog:

"Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren't any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we're able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality."

"We felt it was inevitable to make a generational leap in terms of performance in order to deliver a new, next-generation gaming experience. However, to do so, we had to balance every aspect of the system, from focusing on reducing the noise level to enhancing the cooling capacity, more than ever before."

PS5 teardown pictures

Take a look at the internal and external components of PlayStation 5 in a selection of screenshots from the video taken by Gamereactor.