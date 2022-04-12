PS5 has outsold the Nintendo 64 in the UK

HQ

The PlayStation 5, despite only being around 18 months old, has already outsold the Nintendo 64, in lifetime sales, in the United Kingdom. As revealed by Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring, the consoles are already dwarfing older platforms across the UK, and as Dring states in a tweet, "If only there was more stock, we'd be seeing some serious records breaking here."

Also noted by Dring in the same tweet was that the Xbox Series X has surpassed the lifetime sales of the GameCube in the UK - although this did happen months ago apparently. It should be noted though, the GameCube didn't do all too well in the UK when it released, but that doesn't change the fact that the Xbox Series X beating its lifetime sales in the country in less than 18 months is impressive.

With both consoles still suffering from stock issues, we'll have to see how both systems continue to sell as the hardware becomes more widely available.