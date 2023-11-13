PS5 has been dominating the UK console market over the past six months

HQ

To say that the PS5 is the current biggest console in the UK is a bit of an understatement. As noted by Gamesindustry.biz, Sony's latest system has managed to hold a massive 43% market share of all consoles in the UK over the past year, and even increased this significantly to 51% in the past six months.

As for Xbox and Nintendo's efforts, Xbox has had a more steady presence in the console space, whereas Nintendo has started showing decreasing sales figures. Specifically, Xbox Series X/S consoles have fallen from a 26% market share over the past 12 months to a 23% share in the past six months, while Nintendo Switch has dropped massively from 34% in the past 12 months to 25% in the past six months.

With the holiday period and Black Friday sales edging ever closer, we'll have to see how these market share values change or stay the same during what is often the busiest time of year for consumers.