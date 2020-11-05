English
Follow us
news

PS5 has 667GB available and Xbox Series S has 364GB

After accounting for the operating system, the Series S has enough space to fit just over 2.5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War files.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It has been known for quite some time that Xbox Series X reportedly has 802 gigabytes available for games and other stuff from the big 1 terabyte SSD. But what about PlayStation 5 - which has a 825 gigabyte SSD - and Xbox Series S that sports a 512 gigabyte SSD? How much memory has Sony and Microsoft allocated for other things?

Now, this has been revealed by two different leakers who somehow have gotten their consoles early and shared picture evidence. For PlayStation 5, this number is 667 gigabyte available according to Okami on Twitter, while Xbox Series S offers 364 gigabytes for games, apps and other things according to spead20 on Reddit.

Since a game like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will actually be 133-136 gigabytes for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, there is enough space for five similarly sized games for PlayStation 5 and barely three on Xbox Series S. Expect storage to be an issue, basically.

Expect way more coverage from these two consoles in the near future.

PS5 has 667GB available and Xbox Series S has 364GBPS5 has 667GB available and Xbox Series S has 364GB


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy