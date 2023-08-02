PS5 goes on sale in the UK, console sales jump up by 75%

HQ

It was only recently that Sony announced that PlayStation 5 sales have now surpassed the 40 million figure globally, but just because there are millions of these consoles in the wild doesn't mean that everyone has one yet.

In fact, the UK is perfect proof of this, as recently the console went on sale across a bunch of retailers up and down the country and this seemingly turned the population into a bit of a frenzy, as PS5 sales jumped up by a whopping 75% following this.

Gamesindustry.biz reports that this also meant that PS5 revenue in the UK is up 63% week-on-week. It was the base PS5 as well that raked in the most sales, as this platform was up 205% in units and 162% in revenue during the period.

The sales period saw some PS5s dropping to as low as £399. The catch is that this was only a temporary decrease in cost, meaning PS5s are back to their usual £450 price tag throughout the country.