PS5 file size and launch version revealed for Silent Hill f

HQ

This September the horror season will begin for some long before Halloween looms on the horizon, as Silent Hill f, the new instalment in Konami's series, this time developed by Neobards Entertaiment, arrives on PC and PlayStation 5 this September 25th. We've already tested it at Gamescom, and our impressions attest to its potential to please both long-time fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Now the PlayStation Game Size account has published a post revealing both the version of Silent Hill f that will arrive at launch (version 1,001,000, if there's no pre-release patch), as well as how much space the game takes up when installed on PS5. It has to be said that, even with its powerful graphics, it looks like a pretty well-optimised game, as the download file only "weighs" 36.637 GB.

Is Silent Hill f one of your most anticipated titles this month?