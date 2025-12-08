PS5 dominated Black Friday 2025, earning 62% market share

HQ

In the UK, it seems Black Friday had a clear winner when it comes down to console sales. While overall sales were better than Black Friday 2024, with revenues up 14% and unit sales increased by 7%, the biggest driver of these statistics was Sony.

As reported on by The Game Business with data provided by Nielsen, the PS5 had 62% of the console market share during the week of Black Friday. Unit sales were up by 16% for PS5, mostly thanks to the big price drops from Sony for the shopping event. The average price of a PS5 was £340, with the PS5 Pro dropping to an all-time low cost of £586.

Xbox accounted for 10% of the market, dropping its prices on average by around 8%, and Nintendo took home a 23% share of the market. This might seem low considering there was a new console launch this year, but Nintendo didn't really drop the price of the Switch 2, which would explain why no one was in a rush to pick it up for Black Friday.

Accessories sales, on the other hand, were down pretty sharply compared to last year. Gaming headsets were down a whopping 28%, and controller sales dropped by 27%.

