PS5 disc drive soars to Amazon best sellers list after PS5 Pro announcement

Earlier this week, we saw the reveal of the PS5 Pro. A console we knew was coming for quite some time, and yet when it finally came down to show it off, there were mixed reactions to say the least. $699, no vertical stand, no disc drive.

Still, it seems a lot of people are preparing for the console to come by ordering a disc drive already. As pointed out by Wario64, the PS5 disc drive has reached #8 in Amazon's best sellers and has sold out at American retailer Best Buy.

Perhaps this is preparation being done by those who'll need a disc drive when the PS5 Pro rolls around, or it could be scalpers getting ready for the influx of people needing a disc drive later this year. Either way, it seems that people are planning ahead for the launch of the PS5 Pro.