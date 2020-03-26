PS5: Direct Gameplay could let you jump to specific moments

PS5 architect Mark Cerny's recent deep dive presentation was filled with dev-oriented details and tech talk as it was meant to be held at the now-postponed GDC in San Francisco, but some facts such as the console's specs and its futuristic SSD ignited plenty of discussion among players.

And while there's still much to be detailed about the new hardware and the first games that'll take advantage of it, the inquisitive minds over at Resetera have unearthed a patent document that suggests that Sony is working on a feature called Direct Gameplay.

It appears that with this system-integrated tool (and we're assuming on PlayStation 5), the user could go directly from the console's main/home menu to a desired point or sequence in a game (think of DVD chapters), saving loading times in between. The core idea seems to be to offer this option every time a title is launched, with shortcuts to specific content right from the OS.

For instance, from the dynamic home menu (again, we're talking about the system itself and not the menu inside a game), one can imagine jumping to a favourite sequence or entering an ongoing multiplayer match. What if the system was to suggest you try and beat that Trophy you're still missing? You could be on it right away.

According to recent quotes by Cerny himself, for example in this Wired interview, it's now easier to see where Sony wants this to go:

"Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don't want the player to have to boot the game, see what's up, boot the game, see what's up. Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real-time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them—and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player, you just jump right into whatever you like."

Now it's a matter of waiting for Sony to officially detail this brand-new "instant access" with real game footage, but it seems like it'll be highlighted as one of the PS5's game-changing features.

How does it sound to you?