PS5 cloud streaming is available now in Japan, coming to Europe next week

PlayStation Plus Premium is giving subscribers the chance to ditch hefty downloads with a cloud streaming option. Previously, this hadn't been available for PS5 games, but in Japan already users are accessing titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and more at 4K and 60fps.

In a new blog post, Sony outlined that it was also targeting releases for this feature very soon in North America and Europe. Europe is set to get PS5 cloud streaming on the 23rd of October, while North America will get it one week later on the 30th.

These dates are just targets, as Sony outlines, but should the feature prove a success in Japan, we see no reason why it shouldn't be coming to our consoles soon. You'll need a decent internet speed to get the games running at 4K, but apart from that, so long as you've got a PS5 and a PS Plus Premium subscription, you're good to go.