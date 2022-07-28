PS5 beta update brings 1440p support

HQ

Sony has revealed that it has begun testing 1440p support on PlayStation 5. Coming to the system as part of a update available to those who have beta access to the console's software updates, this will allow users to set resolution to 1440p when connected to supported monitors/TVs, meaning the console should be able to both display games in native resolutions and also capitalise on improved anti-aliasing and supersampling when playing with a scaled down resolution.

The beta update is also adding Gamelists for users to check out, which will allow people to better organise their game libraries going forward, by being able to create up to 15 individual Gamelists, that each can hold 100 games - if you have that many titles to sort that is.

As for what else the beta patch will offer; there will be a way to compare stereo and 3D audio, plus easier access to in-progress activities, the option to share your screen, joinable game notifications, and the ability to send stickers and voice messages in Game Base.

There is no mention when this update will be rolled out to all PS5 consoles.