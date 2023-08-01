PS5 beta is testing a great accessibility feature

HQ

Sony has announced the latest beta for the PlayStation 5, and this testing phase is looking to provide invited participants with a chance to check out an array of new features that will hopefully eventually come to all PS5 users around the world.

The test will be offering up a new accessibility feature that allows players to use a second controller for assistance, so that you can help someone navigate a challenging part of a game without having to actually take the controller away from the main player.

To add to this, there will also be an option to turn off haptic feedback when scrolling through your PS5's menus. Sony is also looking to finally support Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices, with this seeing the Tempest 3D audio engine rendering to suit Atmos devices in use.

As for updated social features, expect a Party UI update, a share screen preview, the option to more easily join a friend's game, and a more seamless way to determine how many tournaments you have joined. Emoji reactions in messages are also being added.

Lastly, game searching has been improved, as have Game Help Cards. You can now mute the PS5 beep sound, and to more easily come to grips with all of these additions, the Discover Tips tab is being expanded. Oh, and consoles can now support up to an 8TB SSD, provided it's a supported SSD in the first place.