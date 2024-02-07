PS5 beta improves DualSense audio and share screen interactions

HQ

Sony is looking to improve the share screen and DualSense audio features on your PlayStation 5 console. In a new blog post, it outlined the changes, and while they might not be the biggest alterations to your hardware, they will hopefully be pretty notable.

As for the DualSense audio improvements, your controller can now produce sounds at a higher volume, meaning you'll be able to hear game audio and voice chat more easily just through your controller. There's also noise cancelling on your mic now, so you can hopefully remove background noise while speaking through your controller's mic.

The share screen feature is getting some new interactive elements too, allowing the host and viewers to draw on the screen or ping a certain part of it, while also being able to interact with the player via emojis.