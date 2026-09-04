PS5 and Xbox Series X/S increased by 33% in the UK following Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay reveal

HQ

Just as you start to come back down to earth and push the sheer star power of Grand Theft Auto VI to the back of your mind, another story breaks to make you realise just how much pull this incoming game has.

Following the Netflix gameplay reveal last week, which brought in over 30 million views for the streamer in its first week, it has now been reported by The Game Business that console sales in the UK experienced a massive increase. Specifically, we're talking about PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which leaped by 33% and 34%, respectively, showing fans are preparing for the imminent arrival of this titanic project.

It should be said, the past week was a great week for console sales across the board, but for the case of the Nintendo Switch 2, the jump in retail performance wasn't due to GTA VI. Rather, the Switch 2 experienced an increase in sales by a third as fans took advantage of the pre-price hike value of the console.

While we can probably expect console sales to continue benefitting from the imminent arrival of GTA VI in November, it should also be known that in the UK, hardware sales are still down 14.4% year-on-year as it stands, with only Xbox Series X/S experiencing an increase (up 3.1%).

Have you recently snagged a console to prepare for Grand Theft Auto VI?