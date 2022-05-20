PS5 and Xbox Series version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to arrive in Q4 this year

HQ

To mark the seventh anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red has taken to Twitter to slap yet another release window on when the PS5 and Xbox Series edition of the game will arrive.

Set to launch in Q4 2022 (so anytime between October and December), we can expect to be able to see Geralt and co. looking and playing even better in-game on the latest set of console hardware before the turn of the New Year.

Of course, there is still no exact date attached for this release, meaning we will have to wait until CD Projekt is ready to announce that, but at least we once again have a time frame to keep in mind.