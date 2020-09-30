PS4's Games of a Generation sale sees GoT and 80+ games discounted

You're watching Advertisements

Ahead of the new generation of PlayStation (which starts mid-November with PS5's release), and looking back at some of the best PS4 games, Sony has just activated a new sale period on the PS Store. The so-called Games of a Generation campaign sees many (more than 80) titles' price reduced temporarily, until the sale ends on October 14.

There are genres and options to please many tastes, but we should highlight the very recent Ghost of Tsushima (25% off), last year's Borderlands 3 (at £25.19), and the record-breaking Tekken 7 (£7.99), to name a few. Oh, and you can get The Witcher 3 at just £7.49 too.

You can find the full list of discounted games below and take a look at how much their prices were slashed here.