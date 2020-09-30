PS4's Games of a Generation sale sees GoT and 80+ games discounted
It starts today and will run until October 14 on the PS Store.
Ahead of the new generation of PlayStation (which starts mid-November with PS5's release), and looking back at some of the best PS4 games, Sony has just activated a new sale period on the PS Store. The so-called Games of a Generation campaign sees many (more than 80) titles' price reduced temporarily, until the sale ends on October 14.
There are genres and options to please many tastes, but we should highlight the very recent Ghost of Tsushima (25% off), last year's Borderlands 3 (at £25.19), and the record-breaking Tekken 7 (£7.99), to name a few. Oh, and you can get The Witcher 3 at just £7.49 too.
You can find the full list of discounted games below and take a look at how much their prices were slashed here.
A Way Out
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
Apex Legends - Bloodhound Edition
Apex Legends - Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
Apex Legends - Lifeline Edition
Apex Legends - Octane Edition
Apex Legends™ - Pathfinder Edition
Assassin's Creed III Remastered
Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection
Batman: Arkham Collection
Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
Black Desert: Explorer Edition
Black Desert: Traveler Edition
Blasphemous
Borderlands 3
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition
Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
Conan Exiles
Disintegration
Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition
Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dying Light
F1 2020
F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition
Far Cry New Dawn
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
God's Trigger
Grand Ages: Medieval
Hello Neighbor
Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition
Journey to the Savage Planet
L.A. Noire
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO DC Super-Villains
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO Marvel's Avengers
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
LEGO The Hobbit
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Definitive Edition
Monster Hunter: World
MotoGP 20
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Deluxe Edition
Overwatch: Legendary Edition
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pure Farming 2018
Ride 3
Ride 3 - Gold Edition
Sniper Elite 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Stellaris: Console Edition
Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition
Stellaris: Console Edition - Expansion Pass Two
Strange Brigade - Digital Deluxe Edition
Sudden Strike 4
Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
Surviving Mars
Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Deluxe Bundle
Tropico 6
Tropico 6 - Spitter
Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
Unravel
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe Edition
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - Legendary Pack
WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition