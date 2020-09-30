English
news
PS4's Games of a Generation sale sees GoT and 80+ games discounted

It starts today and will run until October 14 on the PS Store.

Ahead of the new generation of PlayStation (which starts mid-November with PS5's release), and looking back at some of the best PS4 games, Sony has just activated a new sale period on the PS Store. The so-called Games of a Generation campaign sees many (more than 80) titles' price reduced temporarily, until the sale ends on October 14.

There are genres and options to please many tastes, but we should highlight the very recent Ghost of Tsushima (25% off), last year's Borderlands 3 (at £25.19), and the record-breaking Tekken 7 (£7.99), to name a few. Oh, and you can get The Witcher 3 at just £7.49 too.

You can find the full list of discounted games below and take a look at how much their prices were slashed here.

  • A Way Out

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition

  • Apex Legends - Bloodhound Edition

  • Apex Legends - Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

  • Apex Legends - Lifeline Edition

  • Apex Legends - Octane Edition

  • Apex Legends™ - Pathfinder Edition

  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered

  • Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

  • Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

  • Batman: Arkham Collection

  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition

  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition

  • Blasphemous

  • Borderlands 3

  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition

  • Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition

  • Conan Exiles

  • Disintegration

  • Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition

  • Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle

  • Dragon Ball FighterZ

  • Dying Light

  • F1 2020

  • F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition

  • Far Cry New Dawn

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition

  • God's Trigger

  • Grand Ages: Medieval

  • Hello Neighbor

  • Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition

  • Journey to the Savage Planet

  • L.A. Noire

  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

  • LEGO City Undercover

  • LEGO DC Super-Villains

  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection

  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

  • LEGO Marvel's Avengers

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

  • LEGO The Hobbit

  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition

  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Definitive Edition

  • Monster Hunter: World

  • MotoGP 20

  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

  • My Hero One's Justice 2: Deluxe Edition

  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - Deluxe Edition

  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition

  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

  • Pure Farming 2018

  • Ride 3

  • Ride 3 - Gold Edition

  • Sniper Elite 4 - Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

  • Stellaris: Console Edition

  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition

  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Expansion Pass Two

  • Strange Brigade - Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Sudden Strike 4

  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection

  • Surviving Mars

  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition

  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition

  • Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service

  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service - Deluxe Bundle

  • Tropico 6

  • Tropico 6 - Spitter

  • Tropico 6: El Prez Edition

  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

  • Unravel

  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Digital Deluxe Edition

  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship - Legendary Pack

  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition

  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Deluxe Edition

  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War - Super Deluxe Edition

