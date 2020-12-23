PS4 players can check out Street Fighter V Championship Edition for free until January 4

You're watching Advertisements

We recently reported that Overwatch would be getting a free trial over the Christmas period, and now it turns out that Street Fighter V Championship Edition is receiving the same treatment. Until January 4, players will have access to the excellent brawler, but it only includes characters from Season 1-4. This still includes a total of more than 40 fighters, but it means you won't be able to play as the likes of Akira, Dan, Oro or Rose.

Is this one that you will be checking out over the festive period?