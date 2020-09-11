PS4 owners lose Control upgrade in Ultimate error

You're watching Advertisements

505 Games and Remedy Entertainment stood on a few toes last month when revealing that anyone who wanted to play Control on a next-gen console later this year would only be able to do so if they owned the newly released Ultimate Edition of the game, which in many cases would have meant players had to rebuy it to play the best edition of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

While it's important to note that anyone who has the game will be able to play it on a next-gen console, if it's not the Ultimate Edition it won't be the best version. This was particularly galling for those who had invested in the season pass, as they were basically being invited to double-dip on everything, including the DLC. After first being challenged about its upgrade plans, 505 wrote that "the upgrade path that we are offering is only possible when upgrading from the same version of the game."

Basically, if you don't own the Ultimate Edition on old-gen, you can't upgrade to the Ultimate Edition on next-gen.

However, things got heated more recently when people over on ResetEra started sharing stories about how they, as proud owners of the Digital Deluxe edition, were temporarily upgraded to Ultimate Edition of the game, something which 505 suggested wasn't possible.

Of course, 505 never specifically claimed that upgrades on PS4 were outright impossible, and at the time mentioned that "at least one group of players ended up being left out", so there's uncertainty as to exactly what that means. Yet the apparent ease with which people were upgraded and then had that upgrade retracted doesn't look good and has fans once again asking why there isn't a simpler solution that would allow existing players to access the best version of a game they own on PS5 or Xbox Series X?