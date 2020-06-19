PS4 offer at Lidl was so popular they called in the police

You're watching Advertisements

PlayStation 4 was released in Europe all the way back on November 29, 2013, and the next-gen PlayStation 5 is supposed to arrive later this year. Recent events taking place in France, however, are proof positive that there is still a big demand for Sony's current-gen console.

We all love a deep discount when it comes to video games and consoles, and that's clearly the case here, too. Recently, a French branch of Lidl had PlayStation 4 consoles on sale for 95 euros... and then things got wild. The offer attracted so many people that eventually the police had to be called in and the offer has since been cancelled.

A Lidl spokesperson said on Twitter that the supermarket was surprised by the enthusiasm people have shown for the promo. In fact, with the coronavirus outbreak still ongoing, and it became impossible for the supermarket to maintain proper security measures due to the huge number of interested customers.

Still, a new PS4 for under £100... Would you be tempted by that price?

Thanks, Push Square.