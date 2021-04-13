LIVE

PS4 gamer shows proof that the console can't play games offline after clock battery dies

This could cause big trouble when the PS4 severs are eventually taken down.

Twitter user Does It Play reportedly unearthed a pretty harrowing detail last month affecting PS4 consoles. It appeared that both physical and digital games were unplayable on the system if the internal CMOS battery was removed or died. This, of course, would spell big trouble when the PS4 servers eventually go down, as there will be no way for users to connect and play games.

Following this post, another Twitter user known as Forest decided to test this theory and removed the CMOS battery of a newly purchased PS4 Slim. Shockingly, what he found matched up with Does It Play, as he received an error message when trying to play games offline.

We're hoping that Sony catches wind of this issue so that they can release a fix within a future firmware update. Otherwise, the future for PS4 will be one plagued with uncertainty.

Thanks, VGC.



