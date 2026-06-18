PS4 and Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V players to get free next-gen upgrade ahead of a new heist this July

HQ

Looking out over the idyllic Pacific Bluffs, containing multiple, priceless pieces of art, is the Kortz Center. It's an exquisite gallery, home to the works of internationally renowned artists, but soon its walls will be left all but empty, as it's time for us to pilfer all the lovely paintings at the Kortz Center.

The Kortz Center Heist is a new, multi-stage heist coming to Grand Theft Auto Online this July. To access the heist as per Rockstar's Newswire, you'll have to first add the Art Studio into your Mansion property. Or, if you don't yet have a Mansion property, you'll have to get one. From there, you'll be able to scope out the gallery, before deciding how you're going to enter it and then eventually infiltrate and get your precious loot.

In preparation for the heist, Rockstar is giving everyone who owns the digital PS4 and Xbox One versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Also, in the weeks leading up to the Kortz Center Heist, we'll see special events, cash rewards (GTA cash, that is), and opportunities to claim rare treasures.