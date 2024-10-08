PS4 and Mac players will also be able to play Neva from day one

HQ

Neva, the second game by Nomada Studio, is generating a lot of hype: it seems to be as delicate, beautiful and profound as the award-winning GRIS, but considerably bigger, with more emphasis on combat and platform.

We recently got to play it in Barcelona, and were immediately conquered by its artstyle, the story, the combat system using two characters (a girl named Alba and a wolf named Neva) and its surprisingly challenging platform sections.

Neva will launch October 15, and was previously announced to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S. Now, it has also been confirmed the game will launch on PS4 and MacOS that same day.

This won't leave out players from Mac, who will be able to play from the Steam version, as well as Sony's old console. No differences between PS4 and PS5 versions have been announced.

The game was also suggested to the unnanounced new Nintendo console rumoured to release early next year by Devolver Digital's COO.