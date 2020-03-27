PS3 users to lose the feature of messaging PS4 users shortly

With Playstation 5 around the corner, it seems as though Sony is about to pull the plug on the Playstation 3. On the Japanese Playstation Blog, Sony has now revealed that Playstation 3 will no longer be able to receive/send message from/to Playstation 4 and PS Vita starting June 30. Exactly why this action is needed is unknown, but we hope no more Playstation 3 features will disappear such as trophy support.

We assume this will have minimal impact on most users, but it is, of course, sad to see the life vanish from older hardware, knowing that they will no longer function as well as they did when we left them for newer consoles.

Thanks PushSquare