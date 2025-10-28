PS1 era classics Battle Arena Toshinden to get modern platform releases

When we think of the modern fighting scene, the big franchises that come to mind are Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Tekken, with perhaps a Soul Calibur or something of its ilk thrown into the mix. You probably don't think of Battle Arena Toshinden, a PS1 era series of fighters that helped define the era, but hasn't seen a lick of attention from Sony in decades.

As per Gematsu, that doesn't mean the games are being left to die. Instead, publisher Edia plans to bring the first three Battle Arena Toshinden games to modern platforms over the next couple of years. Edia has a history of bringing cult classic titles to new platforms, such as the RPG Cosmic Fantasy to Switch.

We won't just be getting ports without additional features, although Edia didn't make it clear on what these new features will be. It's unlikely we're getting full remasters of the Battle Arena Toshinden games, but at least they can be brought to modern machines for ease of play.