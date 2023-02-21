PS1 classics The Legend of the Dragoon and Wild Arms 2 are now available on PS Store optimised for PS4

There are few titles in the huge catalogue of the first PlayStation that have been so lovingly transcended by fans to the present day. That's why Sony has been kind enough to port them and give them a treatment in keeping with their quality on today's systems is worthy of a standing ovation. Today, two of the PS1 classics now arrive as digital titles on the PlayStation Store for PS4, and they are none other than The Legend of Dragoon and Wild Arms 2.

The Legend of Dragoon was released in Japan in 1999, and didn't arrive in Europe until 2001. And while the reviews weren't exactly great at the time, it managed to gather a legion of fans who have been asking Sony to continue the series, or at least allow them to enjoy the game on subsequent hardware versions. Wild Arms 2, on the other hand, is the sequel to the JPRG with western touches released in 1996 by Media Vision and Sony.

These new versions have gone on sale separately through the PS Store today and include the ability to earn trophies on them, which is sure to get many veterans and a few new players jumping into some old-school adventures. Both titles are available for €9.99 each, and are included in PS Plus.