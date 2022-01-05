PS VR2 to offer haptic immersion and 4K HDR visuals

HQ

With CES 2022 in full swing, Sony has taken a moment to reveal a bunch of new information for the PlayStation VR2 (aka PS VR2), and how the device and its new PSVR2 Sense controllers will be elevating the level of immersion the system can offer.

Set to offer a 4K resolution image (2000 x 2040 per eye) using OLED panels, the system will even support HDR and a field of view of up to 110 degrees, all with refresh rates of between 90 and 120Hz.

With all of this more powerful tech under the hood, Sony is also doubling down on the tracking of the system, with the headset and the VR2 Sense controllers both featuring various cameras to collect data and better reflect movement in-game. This will also remove the need for an external camera. Alongside this, we're also told that there will be eye tracking, so that the system can accurately detect where a player is looking and ensure it is correctly portrayed in-game.

In terms of how the system will connect to your PlayStation 5, in the PlayStation Blog it was mentioned by Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of Platform Experience at Sony that "PS VR2 will also have a simple setup process — with a single cable connected directly to PS5, you can immediately jump into the VR experience."

As for the PS VR2 Sense controllers that have been frequently mentioned, these will use haptic motors to offer a range of "sensory functions" for the user, similar to what has been served up with the DualSense controller. Then to accommodate this, the PS5's Tempest 3D audio system will also be used, to serve up a more immersive audio experience than what was the case with the original PSVR.

While there was a lot of tech information spurted out, Sony did also reveal the PS VR2 exclusive game Horizon Call of the Mountain, a game that is set in Guerrilla Games' iconic world and is being developed by that very studio, with the help of Firesprite. In terms of what this game will be, all we are told is that it will be "built specifically for PS VR2 and will open the doors for players to go deeper into the world of Horizon."

You can take a look at the full PS VR2 technical specifications list below.

PS VR2 Headset - Specifications





Panel type: OLED.



Panel resolution: 2000 x 2040 (per eye) | 4000 x 2040 (set).



Refresh rate: 90 Hz | 120 Hz.



Lens Pitch: Adjustable.



Angle of View (FOV): Up to 110 degrees.



Sensors: Motion sensor: six-axis detection system (three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerometer). IR proximity sensor.



Cameras: 4 head tracking cameras and controls | 2 IR cameras for eye tracking (one per eye).



Feedback: Vibration in the helmet.



Connection to PS5: USB Type-C cable.



Sound: Input: Built-in microphone | Output: stereo headphone jack.



PSVR 2 Sense Controllers - Specifications

