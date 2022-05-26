PS VR2 to launch with over 20 major first and third party titles

HQ

As part of the recent Sony Business Briefing for 2022, the company revealed a few different bits of information about its gaming portfolio. Within that was information regarding the upcoming PS VR2 system, and what that will be bringing at launch.

We don't know the exact launch date still, or any more significant technical details, but what we have been told is that when the system does release, it will come alongside "20+ major first-party and third-party titles".

This will seemingly include Horizon Call of the Mountain as the accompanying image suggests, but as for what else will accompany the headset, we'll no doubt no more when Sony finally slaps a proper release date on the PS VR2.

As for the specifications of the PS VR2 and what sorts of quality the system will be looking to serve up, you can read all about its technical features and its specifications over here.