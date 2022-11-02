PS VR2 to launch in February

HQ

Sony has slapped an exact date on when the PlayStation VR2 headset will launch. Coming in early 2023, on February 22 to be exact, we're also told about the price of the system, and it's quite expensive indeed - around the same price as a PS5 to be exact.

As noted on the PlayStation Blog, we're informed that the system will retail for $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99, and that this includes the headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers, and a set of stereo headphones. If you're looking to expand your setup with a Sense controller charging station, you will need to fork out a further $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99.

To add to this, those looking to grab the Horizon Call of the Mountain edition of the system will need to save up $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99. The extra cost of this edition goes toward the inclusion of a PS Store voucher code for the game. Those who are looking for a standard edition of the headset can preorder Horizon and other standalone titles starting later this month.

Preorders for the PS VR2 headset itself will be open to those in the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and the US starting from November 15, from the PlayStation Direct store. Shipping will take place during launch week next year. Other markets will need to preorder from participating retailers.

As for some of the other games that will be available at launch, aside from Horizon, PS VR2 owners can look forward to The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious High, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, Pistol Whip VR, Zenith: The Last City, After the Fall, and Tentacular. Read more about each individual game right here.