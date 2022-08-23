PS VR2 is coming in early 2023

HQ

Sony hasn't exactly been shy about sharing details and information relating to the PS VR2 headset over the past few months, but what the technology company had yet to do was actually announce when the device would be launching. Now we have an idea about that.

And I say idea because Sony hasn't actually given us a firm release date, rather just a window to look forward to, with that being "early 2023". This has been shared on the PlayStation UK Twitter channel, where another image of the headset was also provided.

You can read all about the specifications of the PS VR2 over here, and can get an idea of what launch might look like, in regard to games, over here.