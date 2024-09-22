PS Vita exclusive Freedom Wars gets a remaster next year

The PS Vita might be dead and buried with no hope of a return, but that doesn't mean all of its exclusives need to be forgotten. Bandai Namco has in fact resurrected the former PS Vita exclusive Freedom Wars for a new remaster, launching on the 10th of January 2025.

In celebration of the RPG's 10th anniversary, the remaster will feature updates and improvements, including more difficulty options, additional upgrade paths, and more. It'll be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC.

The premise of the game sees you make your own character before taking on enormous bioweapons called Abductors in high-flying combat. By fighting these bioweapons, you're also cutting down your million-year prison sentence in a dystopian future.

Check out the reveal trailer below: