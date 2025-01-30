PS Plus will offer more PS5 games for free from January 2026

HQ

Yesterday, we heard about a new batch of PlayStation Plus monthly games heading our way. While many fans get excited about the additions they can make to their library each month, some have criticised Sony for focusing too much on PS4 titles with these giveaways and the PS Plus Game Catalogue available to Extra and Premium members.

This will change soon, though, as according to the blog which announced the monthly games for February, we get a few paragraphs explaining that from next year, the giveaways will change to reflect how many PlayStation gamers are playing on the PS5.

"PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026. As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026. We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date," reads the blog post.

The post notes that this won't change the games you already have, and as we can read in the above statement the odd PS4 title will still stick around, but with us being six years into the PS5 generation by the time 2026 rolls around, it does seem fair to push titles from the current generation now.

This is yet another big change Sony is making to how its online services work. Also announced yesterday, PSN requirements are being taken away from some Sony single-player releases on PC, finally opening them up to well over 100 countries.